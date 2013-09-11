Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Sept 11 Crystal Palace signing Jack Hunt is unlikely to make his debut for the promoted Premier League club until next year after breaking his ankle in training.
The 22-year-old defender, who signed from Huddersfield Town at the end of the August, will be out for up to four months the BBC reported on Wednesday.
"Absolutely devastated to have broken my ankle in training," Hunt said on Twitter earlier this week.
"Got to take the positives, clean break and no operation needed."
The right back made 104 appearances for Championship side Huddersfield before making the switch to Selhurst Park. (Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18