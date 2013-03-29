PARIS, March 29 Education and mental strength are the main development targets for young academy players because most will fail to make a living from soccer, according to French national institute (INF) director Gerard Precheur.

With only around 10 percent of prospects eventually turning professional, the INF believe it is important to help the youngsters grow not just as footballers but as men as well.

"Education is key because it helps the boys to feel good and deliver their full potential, athletic as well as intellectual," Precheur told Reuters in an interview.

"You have to be honest with the boys and their parents - most of them won't be professional players."

Precheur has had plenty of experience dealing with youngsters, having worked with players aged from 13 to 15 at the INF for a dozen years and been director since 2010.

While most domestic clubs have had academies for decades, the INF is part of a national push by the French Football Federation (FFF) to coach the youth and it has led to the launch of 14 other similar regional structures.

The INF, located at the national team's training camp at Clairefontaine 50-km south west of Paris, has a glittering array of former pupils like ex-French internationals Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka, and Paris St Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

The institute has also been praised for its approach to general education.

INF teenagers take two-year scholarships and spend six hours a day on general education and two more on homework while football takes up two and a half hours.

OVERALL DEVELOPMENT

Ball skills are fundamental when it comes to choosing 25 boys a year from the 2,000 candidates but the institute also looks for kids who are serious about their overall development.

"I have insisted on mental strength...for years," said Precheur. "I also focus on their ability to analyse information on and off the pitch.

"From the mental point of view we have many criteria. First we look at the school reports - we aren't overly interested in their results but more in their attitude, their behaviour.

"A couple of supervisors watch them on the pitch, during training and matches in order to assess if they are involved in the team work, if they put heart into it," added Precheur.

"Then we ask them to fill in a questionnaire and we set up interviews with me or a coach and a psychologist."

Although the process has proved efficient, according to Precheur, it is clear the INF have had to continue progressing themselves to adapt to modern demands.

"We have to spend more time and energy to educate the kids and we regret that," he said.

"It's been harder and harder for us," he added while pointing out the need to teach the basics to some of the teenagers like waking up on time, meeting their daily schedule, respecting the people around them.

"Some of them have not learned it at home. Sometimes you even have to start with the key words - hello, please, thank you. But you have to fight to go further than that."

The national team have not given the best example to the kids in recent years.

Some players refused to train at the 2010 World Cup when Nicolas Anelka was sent home by then-coach Raymond Domenech who also had other disciplinary problems to contend with in South Africa.

"The boys and their families have changed because the whole of society has changed," said Precheur.

"The other big issue is motivation and this is what worries me the most especially when we have to deal with the families. A lot of them just ask, 'How much money will we make from football?'.

"Unfortunately it's more difficult with the gifted boys because they have been used to having everything without making any effort," added Precheur.

"They have been match-winners since they were six and have been given extra liberties. The professional clubs target them at the age of 11, 12.

"When they arrive at the INF they have already had everything without fighting for it. You then have to work hard to make the kids understand that talent won't be enough to have a great career." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)