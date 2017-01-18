Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the African Nations Cup matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 18 Cameroon 2 Sebastien Siani 61, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui 79 Guinea-Bissau 1 Piqueti 13 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Gabon 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 38pen Burkina Faso 1 Prejuce Nakoulma 23 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Tuesday, January 17 Mali 0 Egypt 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Ghana 1 Andre Ayew 32pen Uganda 0 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, January 19 Algeria v Tunisia (1600) Senegal v Zimbabwe (1900) Friday, January 20 Ivory Coast v Congo DR (1600) Morocco v Togo (1900) Saturday, January 21 Ghana v Mali (1600) Egypt v Uganda (1900) Sunday, January 22 Cameroon v Gabon (1900) Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso (1900) Monday, January 23 Senegal v Algeria (1900) Zimbabwe v Tunisia (1900)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.