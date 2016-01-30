MIAMI Former Brazil and Inter Milan striker Adriano has signed for fourth-tier regional league American club Miami United, the team said in a statement. The 33-year-old's last competitive appearance was for Brazilian club Atletico Paranaense in 2014 and his career nose-dived after a successful time at Inter where he scored 47 goals in 115 appearances.

Capped 48 times by Brazil, Adriano has been plagued by off-field problems throughout his career and after leaving Inter he had a brief successful spell with Flamengo before an ill-fated move to AS Roma.

After having a four-year contract with Roma cancelled after just seven months in 2011, Adriano struggled to resurrect his career in Brazil. Miami United are one of several lower league clubs in South Florida.

Adriano's former Brazil team mate Ronaldo is co-owner of Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the second division North American Soccer League (NASL) and they have numerous Brazilian players.

Former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini is joint owner of a new Miami FC club in the NASL which is coached by ex-Milan and Lazio defender Alessandro Nesta.

David Beckham, the former England and Manchester United midfielder, has been working to bring a top-flight Major League Soccer team to Miami.

