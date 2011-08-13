LONDON Aug 13 Reuters/Action Images wishes to
advise clients that negotiations between the media and the
English football authorities have reached agreement on
accreditation terms for the 2011/2012 season.
The following is the full text of a statement released by
the News Media Coalition (NMC):
"We are delighted to have reached agreement with the leagues
and look forward to providing fans with the best possible
journalistic coverage of the game: match analysis, superb
photography, interaction with top journalists and the real
stories behind the play.
"Friday's agreement will put news-gatherers back in the
press boxes at football grounds following a week in which a
dispute with the football authorities over accreditation terms
and conditions saw the media unable to attend matches.
"The previous agreement, signed in in 2004, was perceived as
placing unreasonably restrictive constraints on how news
organisations could use and distribute their copyright football
content at home and abroad.
"The NMC, an industry body representing national and
international publishers and news agencies said it looked
forward to working more closely with football leagues and said
it expected the agreed operational changes to make a significant
improvement to the ability of both its membership and other news
organisations to report on the world's most popular sport."