Jan 8 Reuters will be moving an extensive African Nations Cup preview package over the next nine days.

The package will start at 0300 GMT on Jan. 9 with factboxes on the four teams in Group A - Angola, Cape Verde Islands, Morocco and hosts South Africa.

It will be followed on Jan. 10 by Group B teams (DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Niger), on Jan. 11 by Group C (Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zambia) and on Jan. 12 by Group D (Algeria, Ivory Coast, Togo, Tunisia).

On Jan. 13 there will be a feature on top strikers in the competition and a list of the top goal-scorers in previous editions.

On Jan. 14 we will move full squad lists and a feature on which European teams many of the players represent in club football.

On Jan. 15 there will be a feature on how far the Nations Cup has come since it was launched more than half a century ago.

On Jan. 16 we will move a feature on the wide array of coaching styles and approaches to the game among the 16 finalists plus a list of previous winning coaches.

On Jan. 17 there will be a tournament preview, a list of past winners and a list of previous hosts.

The Nations Cup starts on Jan. 19 and finishes on Feb. 10. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)