REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, Feb 8
(Amends headline, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON Aug 12 Reuters/Action Images wishes to advise clients that negotiations between the media and the English football authorities are continuing but that no agreement on accreditation terms for the 2011/2012 season has been reached thus far.
We are, regrettably, unable to guarantee coverage of the English football and Premier leagues.
We remain committed to supporting the News Media Coalition (NMC) in its efforts to achieve a resolution of the issues which compromise our ability to cover English football properly and to serve the interests of our clients. This is essential if we are to continue providing our subscribers with the accurate, unbiased and timely football coverage they have come to expect.
We will ensure that clients are kept up to date with developments and news on this matter.
(Amends headline, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Tuesday Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 70, Lucas Moura 90+2 Lille 1 Nicolas De Preville 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,885 - - - Caen 0 Girondins Bordeaux 4 Diego Rolan 11, Francois Kamano 22,63, Jaroslav Plasil 90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,542 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Vitorino H
BARCELONA, Feb 7 Luis Suarez scored and was sent off as holders Barcelona reached a fourth successive King's Cup final after drawing 1-1 with a resilient Atletico Madrid in an action-packed semi-final second leg on Tuesday.