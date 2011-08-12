LONDON Aug 12 Reuters/Action Images wishes to advise clients that negotiations between the media and the English football authorities are continuing but that no agreement on accreditation terms for the 2011/2012 season has been reached thus far.

We are, regrettably, unable to guarantee coverage of the English football and Premier leagues.

We remain committed to supporting the News Media Coalition (NMC) in its efforts to achieve a resolution of the issues which compromise our ability to cover English football properly and to serve the interests of our clients. This is essential if we are to continue providing our subscribers with the accurate, unbiased and timely football coverage they have come to expect.

We will ensure that clients are kept up to date with developments and news on this matter.