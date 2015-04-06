Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Tuesday, April 7 (GMT) Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) v Pakhtakor Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1515) Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia) v Naft Tehran (Iran) (1735) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group D Tuesday, April 7 (GMT) Teraktor-Sazi (Iran) v Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) (1130) Nasaf Qarsi (Uzbekistan) v Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) (1400) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group F Tuesday, April 7 (GMT) Seongnam (Korea) v Guangzhou R-F (China) (1030) Buriram United (Thailand) v Gamba Osaka (Japan) (1100) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group H Tuesday, April 7 (GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) v FC Seoul (Korea) (0930) Kashima Antlers (Japan) v Guangzhou Evergrande (China) (1000) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Wednesday, April 8 (GMT) Perspolis (Iran) v Al Nasr (Saudi Arabia) (1400) Lekhwiya (Qatar) v Bunyodkor Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1530) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group C Wednesday, April 8 (GMT) Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) v Al Sadd (Qatar) (1100) Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) v Foolad (Iran) (1745) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group E Wednesday, April 8 (GMT) B.Binh Duong (Vietnam) v Chonbuk (Korea) (1100) Shandong Luneng (China) v Kashiwa Reysol (Japan) (1100) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group G Wednesday, April 8 (GMT) Suwon (Korea) v Brisbane Roar (Australia) (1030) Urawa Reds (Japan) v Beijing Guo'an (China) (1030)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S