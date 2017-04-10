Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Tuesday, April 11 (GMT) Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1100) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) (1605) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group C Tuesday, April 11 (GMT) Zob-Ahan (Iran) v Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) (1530) Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) v Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) (1535) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group F Tuesday, April 11 (GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) v FC Seoul (Korea) (1000) Urawa Reds (Japan) v Shanghai SIPG (China) (1030) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group H Tuesday, April 11 (GMT) Jeju United (Korea) v Adelaide United (Australia) (1100) Jiangsu Suning (China) v Gamba Osaka (Japan) (1135) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group E Wednesday, April 12 (GMT) Brisbane Roar (Australia) v Kashima Antlers (Japan) (0900) Muang Thong United (Thailand) v Ulsan (Korea) (1230) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group G Wednesday, April 12 (GMT) Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) v Guangzhou Evergrande (China) (1000) Suwon (Korea) v Eastern (Hong Kong, China) (1000)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17