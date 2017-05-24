May 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Asian Champions League Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, May 24, first leg Shanghai SIPG (China) - Jiangsu Suning (China) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Jeju United (Korea) - Urawa Reds (Japan) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, May 23, first leg Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) - Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Perspolis (Iran) - Lekhwiya (Qatar) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Muang Thong United (Thailand) - Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Guangzhou Evergrande (China) - Kashima Antlers (Japan) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Monday, May 29, second leg Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1845) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) (1900)