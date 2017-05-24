May 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Asian Champions League Last 16 matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, May 24, first leg
Shanghai SIPG (China) - Jiangsu Suning (China) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Jeju United (Korea) - Urawa Reds (Japan) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, May 23, first leg
Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) - Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Perspolis (Iran) - Lekhwiya (Qatar) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Muang Thong United (Thailand) - Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0)
Guangzhou Evergrande (China) - Kashima Antlers (Japan) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Monday, May 29, second leg
Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1845)
Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) (1900)