Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the Asian Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Monday Last 16 Monday, May 29, second leg Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) - Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Al Ahli - Al Ahli Dubai 1-1. Al Ahli win 4-2 on aggregate. Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) - Esteghlal FC (Iran) 6-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Esteghlal FC - Al Ain 1-0. Al Ain win 6-2 on aggregate.
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
