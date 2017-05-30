May 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Asian Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday
Last 16
Tuesday, May 30, second leg
Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) - Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
First leg: Esteghlal Khozestan - Al Hilal 1-2. Al Hilal win 4-2 on aggregate.
Lekhwiya (Qatar) - Perspolis (Iran) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
First leg: Perspolis - Lekhwiya 0-0. Perspolis win 1-0 on aggregate.
Kashima Antlers (Japan) - Guangzhou Evergrande (China) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: Guangzhou Evergrande - Kashima Antlers 1-0. Guangzhou Evergrande win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate.
Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) - Muang Thong United (Thailand) 4-1 (halftime: 3-0)
First leg: Muang Thong United - Kawasaki Frontale 1-3. Kawasaki Frontale win 7-2 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, May 31, second leg
Urawa Reds (Japan) v Jeju United (Korea) (1030)
Jiangsu Suning (China) v Shanghai SIPG (China) (1200)