Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
May 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Asian Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, May 31, second leg Jiangsu Suning (China) - Shanghai SIPG (China) 2-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Shanghai SIPG - Jiangsu Suning 2-1. Shanghai SIPG win 5-3 on aggregate. Urawa Reds (Japan) - Jeju United (Korea) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0, 90 mins: 2-0) AET First leg: Jeju United - Urawa Reds 2-0. Urawa Reds win 3-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, May 30, second leg Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) - Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Esteghlal Khozestan - Al Hilal 1-2. Al Hilal win 4-2 on aggregate. Lekhwiya (Qatar) - Perspolis (Iran) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Perspolis - Lekhwiya 0-0. Perspolis win 1-0 on aggregate. Kashima Antlers (Japan) - Guangzhou Evergrande (China) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Guangzhou Evergrande - Kashima Antlers 1-0. Guangzhou Evergrande win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) - Muang Thong United (Thailand) 4-1 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Muang Thong United - Kawasaki Frontale 1-3. Kawasaki Frontale win 7-2 on aggregate.
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.