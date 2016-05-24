May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Asian Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, May 24, second leg Teraktor-Sazi (Iran) - Al-Nasr (United Arab Emirates) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Al-Nasr - Teraktor-Sazi 4-1. Al-Nasr win 5-4 on aggregate. Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Al Hilal - Lokomotiv Tashkent 0-0. Lokomotiv Tashkent win 2-1 on aggregate. Shanghai SIPG (China) - FC Tokyo (Japan) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: FC Tokyo - Shanghai SIPG 2-1. Shanghai SIPG win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Chonbuk (Korea) - Melbourne Victory (Australia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Melbourne Victory - Chonbuk 1-1. Chonbuk win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, May 25, second leg Sydney FC (Australia) v Shandong Luneng (China) (1000) FC Seoul (Korea) v Urawa Reds (Japan) (1030) Al Jaish (Qatar) v Lekhwiya (Qatar) (1600) Zob-Ahan (Iran) v Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) (1615)