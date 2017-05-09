UPDATE 2-Soccer-Fresh-faced Germans made to sweat in 3-2 win over Australia
* Stindl, Goretzka and Draxler on target for world champions (Updates with more coach quotes, details)
May 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group G matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 9 Guangzhou Evergrande (China) 2 Suwon (Korea) 2 Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) 4 Eastern (Hong Kong, China) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kawasaki Frontale 6 2 4 0 8 3 10 2 Guangzhou Evergrande 6 2 4 0 18 5 10 ------------------------- 3 Suwon 6 2 3 1 11 6 9 4 Eastern 6 0 1 5 1 24 1 1-2: Next round
* Stindl, Goretzka and Draxler on target for world champions (Updates with more coach quotes, details)
June 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Australia 2 Tom Rogic 41, Tomi Juric 57 Germany 3 Lars Stindl 5, Julian Draxler 44pen, Leon Goretzka 48 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 28,605 - - - Sunday, June 18 Cameroon 0 Chile 2 Arturo Vidal 81, Eduardo Vargas 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,492 - - - Portugal 2 Ricardo Quaresma
SOCHI, Russia, June 19 Fresh-faced Germany were made to work harder than expected in their 3-2 victory over Australia in their Confederations Cup Group B debut on Monday with the world champions' young squad still adjusting to tournament life.