UPDATE 2-Soccer-Fresh-faced Germans made to sweat in 3-2 win over Australia
* Stindl, Goretzka and Draxler on target for world champions (Updates with more coach quotes, details)
May 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group A matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 9 Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) 4 Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) 0 Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) 1 Esteghlal FC (Iran) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Al Ahli Dubai 6 3 2 1 10 5 11 2 Esteghlal FC 6 3 2 1 10 5 11 ------------------------- 3 Al Taawun 6 1 2 3 7 12 5 4 Lokomotiv Tashkent 6 1 2 3 7 12 5 1-2: Next round
* Stindl, Goretzka and Draxler on target for world champions (Updates with more coach quotes, details)
June 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Australia 2 Tom Rogic 41, Tomi Juric 57 Germany 3 Lars Stindl 5, Julian Draxler 44pen, Leon Goretzka 48 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 28,605 - - - Sunday, June 18 Cameroon 0 Chile 2 Arturo Vidal 81, Eduardo Vargas 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,492 - - - Portugal 2 Ricardo Quaresma
SOCHI, Russia, June 19 Fresh-faced Germany were made to work harder than expected in their 3-2 victory over Australia in their Confederations Cup Group B debut on Monday with the world champions' young squad still adjusting to tournament life.