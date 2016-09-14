Sept 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Asian Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, September 14, second leg
Al-Nasr (United Arab Emirates) - Al Jaish (Qatar) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
First leg: Al Jaish - Al-Nasr 0-3. Al-Nasr win 3-1 on aggregate.
Shandong Luneng (China) - FC Seoul (Korea) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: FC Seoul - Shandong Luneng 3-1. FC Seoul win 4-2 on aggregate.
Tuesday, September 13, second leg
Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
First leg: Al Ain - Lokomotiv Tashkent 0-0. Al Ain win 1-0 on aggregate.
Chonbuk (Korea) - Shanghai SIPG (China) 5-0 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Shanghai SIPG - Chonbuk 0-0. Chonbuk win 5-0 on aggregate.