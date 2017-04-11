Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, June 15
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Urawa Reds (Japan) 1 Shanghai SIPG (China) 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 2 FC Seoul (Korea) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Urawa Reds 4 3 0 1 12 5 9 2 Shanghai SIPG 4 3 0 1 9 4 9 ------------------------- 3 FC Seoul 4 1 0 3 7 11 3 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 1 0 3 6 14 3 1-2: Next round
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
BUENOS AIRES, June 15 An Argentine fourth division player is facing the sack after admitting that he poked an opponent with a needle during his team's shock cup win over top tier Estudiantes.
MOSCOW, June 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that the presence of foreign players in the domestic soccer league is hindering the development of local talent as Russia gears up to host the World Cup finals next year.