SINGAPORE, April 1 Having successfully navigated Qatar's unlikely bid to land the right to host the World Cup, ambitious if somewhat anonymous lawyer Hassan Al Thawadi now wants a seat on FIFA's powerful executive committee.

The 34-year-old Qatari acknowledges his first task is to make introductions as he heads into an AFC election against the experienced Bahraini Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, whom he describes as a 'dear friend'.

"I have to focus on people getting to know me and find out who I am. A lot of people might think of Qatar 2022 and that's all they know about me," Al Thawadi told Reuters in Singapore on Sunday after meeting with the country's football association.

"With some federations, they don't know who I am."

Al Thawadi's low profile comes from not being a member of the Qatari Football Association (QFA) and therefore not part of the continental governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Having prevailed despite the laughs and sniggers when he first pitched the idea of a World Cup in the desert, however, there must be few obstacles he views as unsurpassable.

He has zigzagged across Asia in recent weeks to meet and greet with numerous member associations ahead of the elections in Kuala Lumpur on May 2, when Sheikh Salman will also be standing for AFC President.

His tour has also seen him meet with FIFA President Sepp Blatter, although the influential Swiss told him he remained neutral in the vote between the two West Asian candidates.

While Al Thawadi's lack of experience may count against him, he can also boast to have had no part of the AFC's recent murky past -- including the axing of his fellow Qatari Mohammed Bin Hammam as president after being found guilty by FIFA of corruption.

"All I can say is this is me, whether that is an advantage or a disadvantage is what other people are going to have to judge," Al Thawadi said.

"I think the AFC, or Asian football in general over the last two or three years, has obviously gone through a very bumpy ride in many different aspects but I believe in the potential it has.

"What I would like to do is come back on a unified platform and create a unified Asia so that the small and the big can both contribute and both benefit," he said, acknowledging he is not the first to attempt to bring together the often fractured region.

SUSTAINABLE INDUSTRY

While his views on the use of goalline technology and much of his manifesto remain under wraps, he did reveal that he wants to create a blueprint centred on four key areas - commercial, technical, social and administrative - that all member associations can subscribe to.

Education programmes were also prominent in his plan.

"Access to education for players and other stakeholders in football is of the utmost importance in developing a sustainable industry around the sport," he said, highlighting the need for a strong link between associations and universities and schools.

"This provides players with longer-term careers in the game, creates an industry through football that in turn can create jobs and assist local economies - while also ensuring that football is administered in a way that furthers social development across the continent."

And of course, a seat in the FIFA executive committee might just help smooth relations with some, most notably UEFA president Michel Platini, who have continually said Qatar should be forced to hold the World Cup in the winter.

"Being part of FIFA's family in the executive committee and the AFC I think it will potentially also provide insight into how the World Cup can be of further benefit and it compliments each other rather than being mutually exclusive," he added, while admitting the criticism had been difficult.

"It is a very, very valuable experience and one that has built character, one that has taught me a lot about myself and more importantly my team and it is an experience that I would never think of replacing or substituting." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)