SINGAPORE Nov 29 The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) plan to elect a new president to replace suspended boss Mohammed Bin Hammam before April, the regional body said on Thursday.

An AFC statement said the election of a new leader was 'subject to recommendations and advice of the AFC Legal Committee' with a decision due by mid-January.

China's Zhang Jilong has held the role of acting president of the beleaguered body since May last year.

Bin Hammam was first suspended by FIFA for alleged bribery during his failed bid to become president of the organisation and although cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Qatari has been kept out after fresh probes by the ethics committee of world soccer's governing body. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Alison Wildey)