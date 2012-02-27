Feb 27 Clubs from Yemen and Syria have
been ordered to play home matches in the AFC Cup at neutral
venues due to political unrest in the two countries.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday the
decision would affect Syrian clubs Al Ittihad and Al Shorta as
well as Yemeni clubs Al Orouba and Al Tilal.
The AFC wrote to the football associations of Syria and
Yemen citing FIFA's assessment of the security situation in both
countries, the AFC's official website (www.the-afc.com) said.
Soccer's world governing body has recommended no official
matches should be played in the countries for the time being.
Syria resembles a warzone, the outside world powerless to
halt the carnage in a country where repression of initially
peaceful protests has spawned an armed insurrection.
Al Qaeda has expanded its foothold in southern Yemen, the
militant network claiming responsibility for a suicide bombing
which killed at least 26 people at the weekend.
Earlier this month, Al Tilal needed little prompting to play
an AFC Cup playoff in the honeymoon resort islands of the
Maldives.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Mark
Meadows)
