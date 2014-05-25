May 25 Afghan team captain Haroon Fakhruddin Amiri and coach Yousuf Kargar were among five players and two officials injured in a bus accident in the Maldives on Saturday, according to a media report.

After drawing their Asian Football Confederation Challenge Cup match against Laos, the footballers were returning to the hotel when the bus carrying them hit a motorcycle that had cut in front of the motorcade, the Minivan News reported.

The hospital said nobody was seriously hurt.

"Accidents happen. We took all the precautions, security was in place. Police are investigating how a motorcade with sirens met with such an accident," assistant secretary general of the Football Association of the Maldives Mohamed Nasir said.

A female protocol officer suffered head injuries while a police officer broke an arm in the accident.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the AFC Challenge Cup for the first time after Saturday's goalless draw at Hithadhoo Stadium secured them second place in Group B and a meeting with Palestine next week.

Philippines and the hosts will contest the other semi-final with the winners of the tournament gaining the final place at the 2015 Asian Cup to be held in Australia in January. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)