Dec 6 Emad Moteab struck in the sixth minute of added time as Al Ahli landed their first African Confederation Cup title with a 1-0 second-leg victory over Sewe Sport de San Pedro in the final in Cairo on Saturday.

The striker's late header made the aggregate score 2-2 but Al Ahli won on the away goals rule amid joyous scenes as they became the first Egyptian team to lift the trophy.

Ivory Coast side Sewe Sport had the best chances in the second leg and hit the crossbar in the first half with a thunderous shot from midfielder Souleymane Dembele.

However, they invited pressure in the latter stages of the match and the only goal came when a cross from the right by Walid Soliman was met by the unmarked Moteab.

It was another significant landmark for Al Ahli, the Confederation of African Football's Club of the 20th Century having claimed a record eight Champions League titles.

They dropped into the Confederation Cup from the Champions League this year after losing a second-round tie against namesakes Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)