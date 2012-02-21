Feb 21 Algeria have called up striker Abdelkader Ghezzal to replace injured midfielder Hassan Yebda for their African Nations Cup qualifier in Gambia, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

The Levante forward will join up with the 24-man squad next week for the first round, first leg qualifier in Banjul on Feb. 29.

Yebda, who previously had spells at Benfica, Portsmouth and Napoli, ruptured knee ligaments in training for La Liga side Granada on Saturday and was expected to be sidelined for several months, Spain's sporting press said.

Algeria's squad includes first-time call-ups for striker Mohamed Chalali of Aberdeen, defender Liassine Cadamuro-Bentaiba of Real Sociedad and former France under-21 international Sofiane Feghouli of Valencia.

