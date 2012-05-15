ALGIERS May 15 Entente Setif completed the
Algerian soccer league and cup double on Tuesday when they
secured the championship with one round of matches to play.
A 4-2 home win over CS Constantine, combined with a loss for
closest challengers USM Alger, secured Setif's fifth title.
They are three points clear of JSM Bejaia, who moved into
second place but who cannot overtake them in the case of a tie
on points. USM Alger are third, four points behind after losing
their last two league games.
Setif won the Algerian Cup at the start of the month.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare
Fallon)