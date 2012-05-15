ALGIERS May 15 Entente Setif completed the Algerian soccer league and cup double on Tuesday when they secured the championship with one round of matches to play.

A 4-2 home win over CS Constantine, combined with a loss for closest challengers USM Alger, secured Setif's fifth title.

They are three points clear of JSM Bejaia, who moved into second place but who cannot overtake them in the case of a tie on points. USM Alger are third, four points behind after losing their last two league games.

Setif won the Algerian Cup at the start of the month. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)