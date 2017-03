May 29 Former France manager Roger Lemerre is parting ways with Algerian club CS Constantine after declining to extend his one-year contract, the club said on Wednesday.

Lemerre, who led France to Euro 2000 success and Tunisia to the African Nations Cup title four years later, had been in charge of Constantine since last July and guided them to fourth place in the Algerian league.

In a statement Lemerre, 71, apologised to supporters for leaving, citing family reasons. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)