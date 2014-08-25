ALGIERS Aug 25 Algeria have suspended all football this weekend in memory of Albert Ebosse, the striker killed on Saturday after being struck by an object thrown from the crowd during a Ligue 1 match in the north African country.

The Algerian Football Federation said in a statement it was considering several punitive measures including expelling Ebosse's club JS Kabylie from all competitions. It did not specify a time period.

The Cameroon forward was struck on the head by an object allegedly thrown from a section of his club's own fans as the players left the field at the end of a 2-1 defeat to USM Alger in Tizi Ouzou, a match in which he had scored his side's goal.

JS Kabylie confirmed in a statement posted on the club's website that he had passed away in hospital later on Saturday, though they did not give the exact cause of death.

The federation said the decision to cancel all matches this weekend was also to protest "the irresponsible action of fanatics and hooligans who perpetuate violence in stadiums which has reached unacceptable proportions".

The federation and JS Kabylie said it had given an immediate sum of $100,000 to Ebosse's family and would ensure they were paid out the remainder of his contract.

The 24-year-old Ebosse was the leading scorer in the Algerian league in the 2013-14 season with 17 goals having played the previous season in Malaysia. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)