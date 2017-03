ADDIS ABABA, Sept 6 Goals from El Arabi Soudani and Yacine Brahimi ensured Algeria got off to a good start under new coach Christian Gourcuff by beating Ethiopia 2-1 away in Group B of African Nations Cup qualifying on Saturday.

Soudani scored 11 minutes before halftime for Algeria, who had faced an early onslaught from their hosts on a wet pitch.

He missed a good chance soon after the interval before Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez set up Brahimi for the second in the 79th minute.

Ethiopia scored a consolation from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time through Salaheddine Said.

Gourcuff, who replaced Vahid Halilhodzic after the World Cup, kept faith with most of the team that reached the last 16 in Brazil, where they were beaten by eventual winners Germany after extra time. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Davis)