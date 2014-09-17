ADDIS ABABA, Sept 17 Algerian side Entente Setif will have to play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Democratic Republic of Congo's TP Mazembe Engelbert behind closed doors, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting in Ethiopia, CAF said in a statement that Entente Setif were being punished for the behaviour of their fans following repeated financial sanctions and warnings.

The decision to ban fans from Saturday's match comes after Algerian authorities closed JS Kabylie's stadium following the death of Cameroon footballer Albert Ebosse, who was struck on the head by an object allegedly thrown from a section of his club's own supporters.

Algeria has a history of spectator violence, but is hoping to be named as a future host of the African Nations Cup when CAF make a decision about the venue for the next two tournaments this weekend. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)