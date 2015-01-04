ALGIERS Jan 4 African Nations Cup favourites Algeria suffered a double blow on Sunday when Mehdi Abeid and Essaid Belkalem were ruled out injured from the tournament, their football federation said.

Newcastle United midfielder Abeid had been doubtful for the event over the past few weeks after struggling with a toe injury and uncapped Ahmed Kashi was placed on standby as a replacement.

Defender Belkalem was also ruled out by Algeria's team doctors with a hamstring problem after picking up the injury while playing for his Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The tournament begins in Equatorial Guinea on Jan. 17.

Algeria compete in Group C at the Nations Cup against Ghana, Senegal and South Africa. Their opening game is on Jan. 19 against South Africa in Mongomo. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)