UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ALGIERS Nov 8 Newcastle United midfielder Mehdi Abeid has earned a first call-up to the Algeria squad for their final two African Nations Cup qualifiers, the Algerian Football Federation said on Saturday.
The 22-year-old French-born player is one of two newcomers in a 23-man selection for the matches against Ethiopia in Blida next Saturday and Mali away in Bamako on Nov. 19.
Striker Baghdad Bounedjah, from Tunisian club Etoile Sahel, has also won a maiden call-up.
An ankle injury keeps out Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb while inactivity at club level has cost Crystal Palace's Adlene Guedioura, Ryad Boudebouz of Bastia and Parma striker Ishak Belfodil their places in coach Christian Gourcuff's squad.
Algeria have already qualified for the 2015 finals as the only team in the group phase with a 100 percent record. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Davis)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
