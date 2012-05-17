LUANDA May 17 African champions Zambia were
held to a goalless draw by hosts Angola on Wednesday in their
first international since winning the African Nations Cup
earlier this year.
Zambia played with only home-based players, only one of whom
featured in the dramatic post-match penalty shootout win over
the Ivory Coast in February's final in Libreville, Gabon.
Winger Felix Katongo was made captain for the
hastily-arranged match in Luanda, which served as a warm-up for
both countries ahead of their World Cup qualifiers starting next
month.
Zambia must play Ghana and Sudan, the teams they beat in the
semifinal and quarter-final of the Nations Cup respectively, in
their World Cup qualifying group.
Angola's first opponents are Uganda and Liberia.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)