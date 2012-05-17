LUANDA May 17 African champions Zambia were held to a goalless draw by hosts Angola on Wednesday in their first international since winning the African Nations Cup earlier this year.

Zambia played with only home-based players, only one of whom featured in the dramatic post-match penalty shootout win over the Ivory Coast in February's final in Libreville, Gabon.

Winger Felix Katongo was made captain for the hastily-arranged match in Luanda, which served as a warm-up for both countries ahead of their World Cup qualifiers starting next month.

Zambia must play Ghana and Sudan, the teams they beat in the semifinal and quarter-final of the Nations Cup respectively, in their World Cup qualifying group.

Angola's first opponents are Uganda and Liberia.