LUANDA Jan 5 Uncapped striker Nando Rafael, who fled Angola's civil war as a child, was on Thursday named in their squad for this month's African Nations Cup.

Coach Lito Vidigal selected the 27-year-old in his preliminary 26-man party for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon which kicks off on Jan. 21.

Rafael went to Netherlands at the age of eight but when he was called up to play in a junior team he was found to be an illegal immigrant without any papers.

He later moved to Hertha Berlin where he became a German citizen and played for that country at under-21 level.

This season Rafael has made two appearances for struggling Bundesliga club Augsburg.

Soccer's ruling body FIFA has not yet confirmed his clearance to play for Angola but the striker has been training with the squad in Cabinda over the last few weeks.

Angola are in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Sudan.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Carlos (unattached), Hugo (Kabuscorp), Wilson (Primeiro Agosto)

Defenders: Amaro (Primeiro Agosto), Bastos (Petro Atletico), Dani Massunguna (Primeiro Agosto), Jaime (Progresso Sambizanga), Kali (Primeiro Agosto), Marco Airosa (AEL Limassol), Mingo Bille (Primeiro Agosto), Zuela (Atromitos)

Midfielders: Andre Makanga (Al Jahra), Dede (AEL Limassol), Gilberto (Lierse), Mabina, Miguel (both Petro Atletico), Osorio (Recreativo Caala), Xara (Petro Atletico)

Forwards: Djalma (Porto), Flavio (Lierse), Jose Pierre Vunguidica (Preussen Munster), Love (Petro Atletico), Manucho (Real Valladolid), Manucho Barros (InterClube), Mateus Galiano (Nacional), Nando Rafael (Augsburg). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)