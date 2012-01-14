LUANDA Jan 14 Former World Footballer of
the year Rivaldo joined Angolan club Kabuscorp on Saturday.
The 39-year-old Brazilian World Cup winner, whose bow-legged
running style and elegant passing skills made him a favorite at
Barcelona and AC Milan, said he hoped to match expectations
despite his 40th birthday fast approaching in April.
"This will be a new experience for me. I'm happy to be here
and as has happened at every club I've played, I will try to
honour the jersey of Kabuscorp and I hope to match expectations
on the pitch," he told a press conference in Luanda.
Media reports said he had signed a one-year contract with
the club, who were runners-up in the Angolan league last year.
Rivaldo was World Footballer of the Year and European
Footballer of the Year in 1999, a World Cup winner in 2002 and
triumphed in the Champions League with Milan in 2003.
(Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)