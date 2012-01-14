LUANDA Jan 14 Former World Footballer of the year Rivaldo joined Angolan club Kabuscorp on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Brazilian World Cup winner, whose bow-legged running style and elegant passing skills made him a favorite at Barcelona and AC Milan, said he hoped to match expectations despite his 40th birthday fast approaching in April.

"This will be a new experience for me. I'm happy to be here and as has happened at every club I've played, I will try to honour the jersey of Kabuscorp and I hope to match expectations on the pitch," he told a press conference in Luanda.

Media reports said he had signed a one-year contract with the club, who were runners-up in the Angolan league last year.

Rivaldo was World Footballer of the Year and European Footballer of the Year in 1999, a World Cup winner in 2002 and triumphed in the Champions League with Milan in 2003. (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)