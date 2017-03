Feb 20 Angola have named Romeu Filemon as national team coach to replace Uruguayan Gustavo Ferrin, who was dismissed after they failed last year to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Romeu, 49, has been handed a two-year contract with his first priority to qualify Angola for the African Nations Cup finals in Morocco next year, the Angolan Football Federation said on Thursday. Qualifying starts in September.

Romeu previously coached at six different Angolan top flight clubs and was also the country's under-20 team coach.

His first match in charge will be a friendly against Mozambique in Maputo on March 5. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)