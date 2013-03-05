BERNE, March 5 Ivory Coast's Jacques Anouma has lost his appeal against a ruling which bars him from running for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) next weekend.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday that it had accepted a change made to the CAF statutes in September, under which only voting members of its executive committee could run for the presidency.

"It was confirmed that the CAF Statutes adopted in September 2012 were applicable in assessing the validity of the candidates in the presidential election and Anouma did not meet these criteria because he had never been a member of the CAF executive committee," said CAS in a statement.

CAF president Issa Hayatou is set to run uncontested for another four-year term in charge of the continental body, with the election due to be held in Marrakech, Morocco, on Sunday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)