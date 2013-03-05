Soccer-Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
BERNE, March 5 Ivory Coast's Jacques Anouma has lost his appeal against a ruling which bars him from running for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) next weekend.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday that it had accepted a change made to the CAF statutes in September, under which only voting members of its executive committee could run for the presidency.
"It was confirmed that the CAF Statutes adopted in September 2012 were applicable in assessing the validity of the candidates in the presidential election and Anouma did not meet these criteria because he had never been a member of the CAF executive committee," said CAS in a statement.
CAF president Issa Hayatou is set to run uncontested for another four-year term in charge of the continental body, with the election due to be held in Marrakech, Morocco, on Sunday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)
March 2 Arsene Wenger has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona at the end of the season, saying his first preference would be to extend his stay at Arsenal.
March 2 Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.