BERNE, March 5 Ivory Coast's Jacques Anouma has lost his appeal against a ruling which bars him from challenging Issa Hayatou for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency at the weekend.

The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday leaves the way open for Hayatou, who has been CAF president since 1988, to win a new four-year term at Sunday's election in Marrakech, Morocco.

The CAS said on Tuesday it had accepted a change made to the confederation's statutes in September, under which only voting members of its executive committee could run for the presidency.

"The CAS Panel in charge of the case...decided to dismiss the appeal of Jacques Anouma, broadly following the reasoning of the CAF Executive Committee, whose jurisdiction to decide the contested decision was recognised by CAS," said the tribunal's verdict.

"It was confirmed that the CAF Statutes adopted in September 2012 were applicable in assessing the validity of the candidates in the presidential election and Anouma did not meet these criteria because he had never been a member of the CAF executive committee," CAS said in a statement.

Hayatou, anticipating Anouma's bid, had engineered the change in the organisation's statutes which was overwhelmingly approved at a special CAF Congress, arranged solely for the purpose of amending the rules, in the Seychelles in September.

Anouma, a former president of the Ivorian Football Federation, has long been touted as an alternative to the 66-year-old Hayatou, who has been the head of African football since 1988.

Both Hayatou, from Cameroon, and Anouma sit on the executive committee of soccer's governing body FIFA.

Critics say that African football has stagnated under Hayatou and that little progress has been made since Cameroon reached the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup with a performance which caught the world's imagination.

Only one of the continent's five representatives have made it beyond the group stage at each of the last three World Cups

Senegal reached the quarter-finals in 2002 while Ghana reached the last 16 in 2006 and the quarter-finals in 2010.

Hayatou has twice before faced elections but kept his post easily with crushing wins. Despite recent medical problems, he has said he wants serve another term until 2017. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)