* Accolade for Ivory Coast and Manchester City's Toure
* Wins award ahead of Ghana's Ayew and Mali's Keita
- ACCRA, Dec 22 Ivory Coast
and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was named African
Footballer of the Year on Thursday.
He finished ahead of Ghana's Andre 'Dede' Ayew and Mali's
Seydou Keita in the polling by national coaches of the 53 member
associations of the Confederation of African Football. The full
tally of votes was not immediately released by CAF.
Toure, the second Ivorian to win the award after
twice-winner Didier Drogba, enjoyed a fine year for club and
country.
He scored the winning goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win over
Stoke City in the FA Cup final and this season has impressed in
big-spending City's rise to the top of the Premier League.
He also helped Ivory Coast finish their African
Nations Cup qualifying campaign with a 100 percent record.
Toure, who moved to Manchester from Barcelona for a fee of
around 24 million pounds after the 2010 World Cup in South
Africa, thanked his family, including brother Kolo Toure, and
City team mates in a brief acceptance speech at the CAF awards
in Ghana.
