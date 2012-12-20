ACCRA Dec 20 Ivory Coast and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was named African Footballer of the Year for a second successive time on Thursday, edging out compatriot Didier Drogba.

The award came after a season of influential play both for his country, who reached the African Nations Cup final, and for his club who won the English Premier League in dramatic fashion in May.

Third place went to to Alexandre Song, who moved from Arsenal to Barcelona in June. The award was made at the annual Confederation of African Football gala in Accra, Ghana. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alan Baldwin)