Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
ABUJA Jan 5 Riyad Mahrez was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday having helped Leicester City clinch a stunning Premier League title triumph last season.
Mahrez was chosen ahead of 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane in a poll of African national team coaches.
The result was announced at the annual Confederation of African Football awards in the Nigerian capital. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.