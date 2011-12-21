(Adds dropped word Andre in first para)
By Mark Gleeson
CAPE TOWN, Dec 21 - Ghana winger Andre 'Dede' Ayew
could cement his family's status as Africa's foremost soccer
dynasty if he emulates his father by becoming the continent's
Footballer of the Year on Thursday.
Ayew is one of three candidates for the 2011 award to be
announced in Accra, going up against Seydou Keita of Mali and
Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure for the accolade.
Ayew's father Abedi Pele was the first player to win the
award three times, winning from 1991 to 1993 mainly for his
achievements at club level with Olympique Marseille.
Ayew's successful year at the same club, plus his role in
helping Ghana qualify for next year's African Nations Cup
finals, see him make the short-list of candidates.
But it is more likely that his popular bow-legged running
style and silky touches, strongly reminiscent of his father, has
dominated the thinking of the judges who have controversially
omitted several other worthy candidates.
Those missing out include Moussa Sow of Senegal, a Ligue 1
winner and top scorer with Lille, and Ivorian Gervinho, his
fellow striker at the French champions before joining Arsenal.
Ayew, who was just two years old when his father was first
named African Footballer of the Year, will be the sentimental
favourite at the gala awards night in Ghana but he faces a
strong challenge from Keita and Toure.
OUTFIELD APPEARANCES
Mali's Keita made more appearances for Barcelona last season
than any other outfield player and had a brief cameo as a late
substitute in the Champions League final win over Manchester
United at Wembley in May.
But the 31-year-old boycotted Mali's national team until
last month in a dispute with federation officials.
Toure scored the FA Cup final winner for Manchester City
against Stoke City in May and has been a regular in their ascent
to the top of the English Premier League this season.
Toure, 28, also played a key role as Ivory Coast achieved
the only 100 percent record in the Nations Cup qualifiers.
If Ayew wins, he will be the second European-born player to
take the award having been born in France in 1989 when his
father played at Lille. Paris-born Frederic Kanoute of Mali won
the award in 2007.
The African Footballer of the Year is decided by one vote
from each of the 53 Confederation of African Football member
associations, cast either by the national coach or technical
director.
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more African soccer stories