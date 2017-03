March 17 French coach Didier Olle-Nicolle has been appointed coach of Benin, replacing compatriot Manuel Amoros, the country's football federation said on Monday.

The 52-year-old, previously with Valenciennes and Nice in Ligue 1, has a contract through to next year's African Nations Cup.

