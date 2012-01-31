COTONOU Jan 31 Former France international fullback Manuel Amoros has been handed a two-year deal to take charge of Benin, officials said on Tuesday.

Amoros had been the leading candidate for the post and after traveling to Cotonou he agreed a contract, the country's football federation president Moucharafou Anjorin told Reuters.

Amoros, who turns 50 on Wednesday, had a brief spell in charge of the Comoros Islands national team in 2010.

As a player he went to two World Cups and won the 1984 European Championships with France.

Didier Six, a team mate from that winning side, was named coach of neighbouring Togo earlier this month.

Amoros will take charge of his first match when Benin play their first 2013 African Nations Cup qualifier in Ethiopia on Feb. 29.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Martyn Herman; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)