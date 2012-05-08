DAKAR May 8 Jules Bocande, the former Senegal international who topped the goal scoring table in 1986 while playing for French club side Metz, died on Monday aged 53, the Senegal Football Federation said in a statement.

His death following surgery in France for a heart complaint comes days after the passing of Nigeria's record scorer Rachidi Yekini.

Bocande, as famous for his flowing locks as for his goals for Senegal and Metz, was top scorer in Ligue 1 in 1986.

He also played at Paris St Germain, Nice and Racing Lens after moving first from Senegal to Belgium in 1980.

He captained Senegal when they hosted the 1992 African Nations Cup finals and was assistant to French coach Bruno Metsu when Senegal reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002.

