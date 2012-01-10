Jan 10 Veteran midfielder Dipsy Selolwane will be the only player with any previous experience of club football in Europe in a 23-man squad named by debutants Botswana for the African Nations Cup.

Selolwane, who had a brief spell in Denmark and also played in the U.S. for four years, captains the southern African country on their first Nations Cup outing after their shock qualification for the 16-team tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

The squad named by coach Stanley Tshosane and released by the country's official news agency BOPA on Tuesday is mainly home-based but has six players from clubs in neighbouring South Africa.

That includes Selolwane, who will 34 at the end of the month, and midfielder Mogogi Gabonamong, who play for South African premier leaguer frontrunners SuperSport United.

Winger Phenyo Mongala of Bloemfontein Celtic and Santos midfielder Boitumelo Mafoko are two more players from other top flight South African sides, plus two more come from the second division.

Botswana open their Group D campaign against World Cup quarter-finalists Ghana in Franceville, Gabon on Jan. 24. Their other first round opponents are Guinea and Mali.

The squad departed Gaborone on Tuesday for an eight-day training camp in Cameroon.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers), Noah Maposa (Gaborone United), Modiri Marumo (Bay United)

Defenders: Monametsi Kelebale (Nico United), Ndiyapo Letsholathebe (Police XI), Tshepo Motlhabankwe (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Mmusa Ohilwe (Gaborone United), Mosimanegape Ramohibidu (Botswana Meat Commission), Mompati Thuma (Botswana Defence Force XI)

Midfielders: Mogogi Gabonamong (SuperSport United), Boitumelo Mafoko (Santos), Joel Mogorosi, Pontsho Moloi (both Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Phenyo Mongala (Bloemfontein Celtic), Patrick Motsepe (Botswana Defence Force XI), Ofentse Nato (Gaborone United), Othusitse Pilane (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Dipsy Selolwane (SuperSport United)

Strikers: Moemedi Moatlhaping (Bay United), Mogakolodi Ngele (Township Rollers), Jerome Ramatlhakwana (unattached), Onalethata Tshekiso (Township Rollers), Lemponye Tshireletso (Botswana Defence Force XI). (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)