Jan 10 Veteran midfielder Dipsy Selolwane
will be the only player with any previous experience of club
football in Europe in a 23-man squad named by debutants Botswana
for the African Nations Cup.
Selolwane, who had a brief spell in Denmark and also played
in the U.S. for four years, captains the southern African
country on their first Nations Cup outing after their shock
qualification for the 16-team tournament in Equatorial Guinea
and Gabon.
The squad named by coach Stanley Tshosane and released by
the country's official news agency BOPA on Tuesday is mainly
home-based but has six players from clubs in neighbouring South
Africa.
That includes Selolwane, who will 34 at the end of the
month, and midfielder Mogogi Gabonamong, who play for South
African premier leaguer frontrunners SuperSport United.
Winger Phenyo Mongala of Bloemfontein Celtic and Santos
midfielder Boitumelo Mafoko are two more players from other top
flight South African sides, plus two more come from the second
division.
Botswana open their Group D campaign against World Cup
quarter-finalists Ghana in Franceville, Gabon on Jan. 24. Their
other first round opponents are Guinea and Mali.
The squad departed Gaborone on Tuesday for an eight-day
training camp in Cameroon.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers), Noah Maposa
(Gaborone United), Modiri Marumo (Bay United)
Defenders: Monametsi Kelebale (Nico United), Ndiyapo
Letsholathebe (Police XI), Tshepo Motlhabankwe (Mochudi Centre
Chiefs), Mmusa Ohilwe (Gaborone United), Mosimanegape Ramohibidu
(Botswana Meat Commission), Mompati Thuma (Botswana Defence
Force XI)
Midfielders: Mogogi Gabonamong (SuperSport United),
Boitumelo Mafoko (Santos), Joel Mogorosi, Pontsho Moloi (both
Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Phenyo Mongala (Bloemfontein Celtic),
Patrick Motsepe (Botswana Defence Force XI), Ofentse Nato
(Gaborone United), Othusitse Pilane (Mochudi Centre Chiefs),
Dipsy Selolwane (SuperSport United)
Strikers: Moemedi Moatlhaping (Bay United), Mogakolodi Ngele
(Township Rollers), Jerome Ramatlhakwana (unattached),
Onalethata Tshekiso (Township Rollers), Lemponye Tshireletso
(Botswana Defence Force XI).
