LOBATSE, Botswana Oct 13 A rampant Mali side beat Botswana 4-1 on Saturday to ensure their progress to next year's African Nations Cup finals.

Goals from Cheikh Tidiane Diabate, Modibo Maiga, Mahamadou Samassa and Abdou Traore secured a 7-1 aggregate triumph in their final round qualifying tie in Lobatse.

Mali led 1-0 at halftime.

The match marked the re-opening of the reburbished stadium in Lobatse but there was little for the home fans to celebrate until a consolation goal in stoppage time at the end of the match from Mmusa Ohilwe.

Mali finished third at the last Nations Cup finals.

Earlier on Saturday Ghana became the first side to advance from a brief qualifying competition and into the field for the 2013 tournament in South Africa.

