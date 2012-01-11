(Corrects nationality of Shiva Star Nzigou to Gabonese)
OUAGADOUGOU Jan 11 Chelsea's 16-year-old
prodigy Bertrand Traore, yet to play a senior club match, was
named in Burkina Faso's African Nations Cup squad on Wednesday.
A member of the London club's academy since mid-2010,
midfielder Traore won a first cap for Burkina Faso in a friendly
in September.
If he features in his country's opening game of the Nations
Cup against Angola in Malabo on Jan. 22 he will become the third
youngest player ever at the finals.
The record was set at the 2000 finals by Gabon's Shiva Star
Nzigou, who was 16 years and three months when he took to the
field against South Africa in Kumasi, Ghana and scored.
Traore was included alongside brother Alain, who plays at AJ
Auxerre in France, in the squad list released by the Burkinabe
Football Federation.
Coach Paulo Duarte added Maltese-based fullback Saidou Mady
Panandetiguiri and striker Prejuce Nakoulma of Polish club
Gornik Zabrze to the squad at the last moment after injuries.
The tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon gets underway
on Jan. 21.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Daouda Diakite (KV Turnhout), Moussa Germain
Sanou (St Etienne), Adama Sawadogo (Missile FC)
Defenders: Ibrahim Gnanou (Alania Vladikavkaz), Bakary Kone
(Olympique Lyon), Paul Koulibaly (Charleroi), Saidou Mady
Panandetiguiri (Valletta), Mamadou Tall (Persepolis)
Midfielders: Wilfried Balima (Sheriff Tiraspol), Charles
Kabore (Olympique Marseille), Mahamadou Kere (Konyaspor),
Mohamed Koffi (Petrojet), Djakaridja Kone (Dynamo Bucharest),
Jonathan Pitroipa (Stades Rennes), Florent Rouamba (Sheriff
Tiraspol), Bertrand Traore (Chelsea)
Forwards: Aristide Bance (Samsunspor), Moumouni Dagano (Al
Khor), Prejuce Nakoulma (Gornik Zabrze), Issiaka Ouedraogo (FC
Admira Wacker Modling), Abdou Razak Traore (Lechia Gdansk),
Alain Traore (AJ Auxerre), Narcisse Yameogo (AD Camacha).
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou in Ouagadougou and Mark
Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Justin Palmer)