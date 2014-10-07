OUAGADOUGOU Oct 7 Alain Traore's injury woes continued when the striker withdrew from Burkina Faso's squad for the African Nations Cup qualifiers against Gabon on Saturday and next week.

An ankle injury will keep him out of the game in Libreville at the weekend and the return match in Group C in Ouagadougou next week.

Traore, from French club Lorient, has been a key influence for Burkina Faso with three goals helping them to reach the last Nations Cup finals in South Africa in 2013. But he missed the final because of a thigh injury.

He was also sidelined when Burkina Faso lost to Algeria over two legs in their playoff for a place at this year's World Cup in Brazil.

Burkina Faso won their opening two qualifiers in their bid to reach next year's finals in Morocco. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)