June 1 Eight players have failed to show up for
the Democratic Republic of Congo's African World Cup qualifier
against Cameroon in Yaounde on Saturday, coach Claude Leroy told
Reuters.
"It will certainly not be an easy game for us because we are
missing eight key players who did not show up when they were
called, but I hope my boys will put up their best," the veteran
French coach said.
The absentees include former captain Lomana LuaLua and
Anderlecht striker Dieumerci Mbokani but Leroy, who won the
African Nations Cup as Cameroon coach in 1988, feels his side
could still upset the odds in the opening Group I qualifier.
"Cameroon do not have the same quality players as when I was
here," he added.
"All the same, I know they will put up a hard battle as most
of the players are professionals in Europe and have a strong
fighting spirit. So, things shall not be easy for us but we
shall do our best."
DR Congo, then known as Zaire, qualified for the 1974 World
Cup finals in West Germany but have seen their fortunes plummet
in recent years and were 124th in the latest FIFA rankings.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Mark Gleeson and John
O'Brien)