Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Feb 28 New call-up Jean Armel Kana-Biyik has pulled out of Cameroon's African Nations Cup qualifier in Guinea Bissau on Wednesday with a knee injury, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old central defender, who has previously played for France at Under-21 level, had been expected to debut in the first round, first leg qualifier in Bissau.
Kana-Biyik's first game has been eagerly awaited after his decision to commit his international future to Cameroon.
His father Andre Kana-Biyik played for the Indomitable Lions at two World Cups and his uncle Francois Omam Biyik scored the opening goal of the 1990 World Cup when Cameroon upset defending champions Argentina 1-0 in Milan.
Cameroon also compete without captain Samuel Eto'o, suspended by the federation until August after leading a strike last November. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Meadows))
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.