Feb 28 New call-up Jean Armel Kana-Biyik has pulled out of Cameroon's African Nations Cup qualifier in Guinea Bissau on Wednesday with a knee injury, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old central defender, who has previously played for France at Under-21 level, had been expected to debut in the first round, first leg qualifier in Bissau.

Kana-Biyik's first game has been eagerly awaited after his decision to commit his international future to Cameroon.

His father Andre Kana-Biyik played for the Indomitable Lions at two World Cups and his uncle Francois Omam Biyik scored the opening goal of the 1990 World Cup when Cameroon upset defending champions Argentina 1-0 in Milan.

Cameroon also compete without captain Samuel Eto'o, suspended by the federation until August after leading a strike last November.